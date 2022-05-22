Fans laud Harry Styles as he waves Ukraine flag in support at New York concert 

Showing support for the war-torn country Ukraine, English songwriter and singer Harry Styles waved the country's flag during his 'One Night Concert' on Friday. His kind gesture touched thousands of hearts. In no time pictures and videos from the concert went viral.

The 28-year-old singer performed on all the 13 tracks from his latest album Harry's House and also on some classic favourites that were demanded from his fans. The concert happened on the night of 20th May at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

While performing on the tunes of his popular song 'Sign of the Times' from his debut eponymous LP, towards the end of the concert, Styles grabbed a Ukrainian flag from one of his fans in the audience and carried it across the stage with him as he sang the song loudly while the crowd cheered for him. During the performance, one picture shows Harry holding the flag with one hand, as he clenches his microphone with the other.

The English singer wore a heart printed shirt and black leather pants for the concert. Later on, he grabbed a pride flag from another concert attendee, something that he regularly does during his concerts.

Soon people started sharing videos and pictures from the concert and called the young artist “king.” Styles for his music video ‘As It Was’, had worked with Ukrainian director Tanu Muino.

Watch reactions here:-

Harry Styles @Harry_Styles took to the stage with a #Ukrainian flag at a concert in New York during the performance of one of his top hits "Sign Of The Times" “

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine

🎥: @isabelguedez pic.twitter.com/eTe6pNc2JJ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 22, 2022 ×

Amazing, such young artists with human values, decency, empathy towards the suffering ofUkraine! Gives me faith in our future! Thank you, such symbolic acts matter a lot, you influence youth, thank you 🙏❤️ — Alexandra (@Alexandra1UApro) May 22, 2022 ×

@Harry_Styles holding Ukraine’s flag and singing “Will we ever learn? We’ve been here before” was just so powerful to me. 🤍🕊 — Israel Josafat (@_IsraelJosafat) May 21, 2022 ×

We’re watching #HarryStyles’s One Night Only concert on Apple Live TV right now and be just grabbed a Ukraine flag from someone in the audience. We love that energy, king. 🇺🇦 — Anamika 🇺🇦 (@AKumariLife) May 21, 2022 ×

His support for Ukraine comes amid the ongoing attack by Russia that was launched on 24th February. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country, while hundreds of civilians have died, including children. The world has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, along with imposing heavy economic sanctions against Russia.

