Time to say goodbye! 'Riverdale' to end with seventh season at CW

It's time to wave goodbye to 'Riverdale'.



The CW's smash it drama will come to an end with the upcoming seventh season. On Thursday, the makers announced the heart-breaking news to all the die-hard fans.



Channel chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said that it was the 'right time to say goodbye to the show after its seven-season.



“We had a long conversation with Roberto (Riverdale executive producer) yesterday, who’s thrilled by this news. And we’re going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision,'' he said as per Variety.



''I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That’s a personal thing. As a fan myself. I do want to do what’s right for the show,'' he added.



No more information about the upcoming season has not been revealed including the final date or how many episodes the new and last season will have.



The teen drama, which debuted in the year 2017, is based on the Archie comics and follows the story of a group of high schoolers in the city of Riverdale.



During the announcement, the network also announced the cancellations of other series such 'Legends of Tomorrow,' 'Dynasty' and others.