Fans fume as Britney Spears and Elton John's song gets leaked online

Britney Spears is returning to music after six years and her fans are excited for her. But days before Spears was to release her highly anticipated collaboration with Elton John, the song has allegedly leaked online.



Fans of the pop star are furious that the new track has made its way to social media before Spears was officially able to release the song.



The song is titled 'Hold Me Closer' and it is Britney's first song in six years.



It’s said to be a mashup of Tiny Dancer, one of Sir Elton’s most memorable tunes, mixed with samples from his other songs, including his 1992 track The One.



The collaboration is a follow to Elton’s team-up with Dua Lipa last summer. Their hit single 'Cold Heart' topped several Billboard charts last year and so Britney too hopes her song gets similar reception.

Nicki Minaj slams Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline, 'leave her F**k alone’



Spears who got freed from conservatorship last year and married beau Sam Asghari earlier this year is trying to revive her music career.



Needless to say, her loyal fan base is upset that the song was leaked online.



Britney, 40, reportedly tweaked the lyrics and offered to sing a new verse for the remix, which is due to drop any day now.

But some fans online say they got it early and leaked what they claim is a preview of the single.

In the clip which made its way on Twitter, a voice that is allegedly Britney’s can be heard in her signature high-pitched tone singing “hold me closer Tiny Dancer,” among other lyrics.



The leaked clip is brief and there is no confirmation as such if it is actually Britney who is singing it. Nevertheless, fans have been slamming the leaked clip.

“This is not ok. She’s working so hard,” one Britney fan wrote, mentioning the care the singer has taken with her big comeback track.

“Stop leaking it,” another begged, as a third called out: “Delete it.”One fan even wondered if the leak was even the final version of the song. “Why leak it if she’s not happy with it?” wrote another fan.

Britney and Elton John have shared a warm friendship over the years. She has been invited to his several of his famous Oscar parties.

“He genuinely wants the best for her and to hear them on a track together is amazing," an insider was quoted as saying.

Speaking about her love of Elton, Britney ­previously said, “I am the ­biggest fan in the world of him. Me and my mum, we love him to death.”