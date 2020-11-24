Fans accuse Jennifer Lopez of copying Beyonce during her performance at the AMAs

WION Web Team New Delhi Nov 24, 2020, 12.44 PM(IST) Nov 24, 2020, 12.52 PM(IST)

Jennifer Lopez performing at the AMAs 2020 Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

JLo performed a sultry, sexy duet with Maluma on Sunday night and social media was quick to point out similarities to Beyonce's 2014 Grammy performance with her husband Jay Z. 

Queen Beyonce's fans aren't too happy with another pop icon - Jennifer Lopez. Lopez performed at the recent American Music Awards which many feel was a copied idea from Beyonce. 

JLo performed a sultry, sexy duet with Maluma on Sunday night and social media was quick to point out similarities to Beyonce's 2014 Grammy performance with her husband Jay Z. 

JLo wore a black body suit with cutouts for her performance which was strikingly similar to Beyonce's outfit during her Grammy performance. 

Both women also sported short, wet looking hair styles and got sultry with their dancing which included colored lighting.

Twitter was buzzing post JLo's performance as many called her out for copying Beyonce. Some, however, felt it was JLo's way of paying homage to the Queen. 

×
×
×

Lopez has not reacted to the accusations so far. 

Topics

Read in App