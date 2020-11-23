American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift to The Weeknd - full list of winners

Taylor swift Weeknd AMA Photograph:( Instagram )
Taylor Swift along with The Weeknd and Dan + Shay was the big winner at American Music Awards 2020. Here's the complete list of winners of the night.
The 2020 American Music Awards concluded on Sunday night with some of music industry biggest names gracing the occasion with their presence. The awards were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Going into this year's show, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch led the pack with eight nominations each, with Megan Thee Stallion snagging five nominations. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby each earned four.
Taylor Swift also won in three out of four nominated categories and is already the record holder for most-ever AMA wins at 32. She took home the Artist of the Year along with Best pop female artist and Best music video.
Other three-time winners were The Weeknd (favourite male soul R&B artist, favourite soul/R&B song, favourite soul/R&B song) and Dan + Shay (collaboration of the year, favourite country song, favourite duo or group).
Here is the full list of winners:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Taylor Swift 'Cardigan'
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles - Fine Line
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Blake Shelton - Fully Loaded: God’s Country
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Juice WRLD
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
The Weeknd, After Hours
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
The Weeknd “Heartless”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN
Becky G
FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN
Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
FAVORITE SONG – LATIN
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Twenty one pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Jonas Brothers
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Lady Gaga
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Birds of Prey: The Album