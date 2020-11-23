American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift to The Weeknd - full list of winners

The 2020 American Music Awards concluded on Sunday night with some of music industry biggest names gracing the occasion with their presence. The awards were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Going into this year's show, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch led the pack with eight nominations each, with Megan Thee Stallion snagging five nominations. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby each earned four.

Taylor Swift also won in three out of four nominated categories and is already the record holder for most-ever AMA wins at 32. She took home the Artist of the Year along with Best pop female artist and Best music video.

Other three-time winners were The Weeknd (favourite male soul R&B artist, favourite soul/R&B song, favourite soul/R&B song) and Dan + Shay (collaboration of the year, favourite country song, favourite duo or group).



Here is the full list of winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift







NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat



COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Taylor Swift 'Cardigan'



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Taylor Swift



FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS



FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles - Fine Line

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Blake Shelton - Fully Loaded: God’s Country



FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Juice WRLD

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion



FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat



FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd, After Hours



FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd “Heartless”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN

Becky G

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG



FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Twenty one pilots



FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Jonas Brothers

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Lady Gaga

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Birds of Prey: The Album