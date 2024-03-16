Fake news: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his ill health

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday dismissed reports of ill health as "fake news", putting an end to rumours about his hospitalisation. Social media platforms were flooded earlier in the day with worried fans enquiring about Bachchan's health after several reports claimed the megastar had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery.

In the evening, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were photographed at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane attending the final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata, hours after reports of his hospital visit surfaced. T 4951 - Humbled by the immense knowledge that the GREAT SACHIN possess about the game of Cricket .. spent such valuable time in the evening FINALS of the ISPL .. pic.twitter.com/CuwHiSBd3M — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024 × In a video, circulating on social media, Bachchan is seen exiting the stadium when someone from the crowd asks him about his health. The actor is initially seen gesturing with his hands that everything is fine.

The person then asked him, "How are you? All fine? to which Bachchan said, "Fake news."

The reports started in the afternoon with some saying he had gone to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a routine check. Others said he was hospitalised for an angioplasty -- a balloon procedure to open up blocked arteries and blood vessels -- to remove a blockage in his leg. And there were some who reported he had an angioplasty for a blocked artery.

However, there was no confirmation from either the hospital or his office for much of the day. And though the reports could not be independently verified, #Amitabh Bachchan and #Kokilaben Hospital were top trends on X.

Among those who wrote were Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. “Praying for Amitabh Bachchan’s speedy recovery. #AmitabhBachchan,” he posted on X. Scores of others wrote wishing him to get well soon and that they were praying for his good health.