Explained | How Moonbin's death sheds light on K-pop's dark side and human cost of 'Korean Wave'

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, was found dead at his home on Wednesday. The police suspect the 25-year-old took his own life. The truth will come out later, but the tragedy has sparked a broader conversation about mental health and the intense demands placed on those in the entertainment industry in South Korea. Moonbin is only the latest among recent deaths of young celebrities in the country, which is an East Asian entertainment giant. Actress Jung Chae-yull was found dead at her home right this very month. K-pop singers Sulli and Goo Hara both died by suicide in 2019. There are several other cases. What's sad is that most of them died very young, in their 20s or 30s.

The rise in popularity of the South Korean entertainment industry, a significant component of the so-called 'Korean Wave', has faced criticism globally due to its rigorous training and work regimens, exacting beauty standards, and invasive scrutiny of celebrities' personal lives.

What is the Korean Wave?

The Korean Wave, also known as Hallyu, refers to the rapid global growth of Korean popular culture, including music, television dramas (that gave birth to a whole new genre K-drama), movies, and more. The term was first coined in the late 1990s but gained widespread recognition in the early 2000s as Korean entertainment and culture steadily gained popularity in other Asian countries. The Korean Wave has since engulfed other parts of the world, most notably the United States, Europe, and Latin America.

It has helped promote the country's image and enhance its soft power in the world. The country's government has actively supported it, recognising its economic potential and ability to promote Korean culture and identity globally.



The human cost of the Korean Wave: Is it killing the youth?

It is certainly true that South Korea has emerged as a global powerhouse in the entertainment industry in recent years thanks to the Korean Wave. But this rise also has a dark side. Behind all the glitz and glamour lies a human cost of the Korean wave, particularly on the country's youth.

The Korean Wave has brought about a cultural shift in South Korea, with young people expected to conform to the global image of Korean pop culture. This has reportedly led to a rise in plastic surgery among young people, with many feeling pressured to undergo cosmetic procedures to conform to the idealised beauty standards perpetuated by Korean entertainment media. According to a report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, South Korea has the highest rate of cosmetic surgery per capita in the world, with 1 in 77 South Koreans having had some form of cosmetic procedure.

In addition to the pressure to look a certain way, the Korean Wave has also created a new set of social norms and expectations for young people to adhere to. South Korean youth are expected to be constantly connected and engaged with social media, as this is where the Korean Wave is most visible and influential. This constant need to be online and engaged with social media can lead to increased stress and anxiety, as young people feel pressure to maintain a certain image and reputation online.

The pressure to succeed constantly and be their perfect selves all the time has taken a toll on South Korean youth. The suicide rate among young people in South Korea is among the highest in the world, with suicide being the leading cause of death among young people aged 10 to 24. A 2014 poll said just over half of country's teenagers had suicidal thoughts that year. South Korea has simply the highest suicide rate among developed countries.

Exploitative practices in entertainment industry

Being a celebrity in India or a western country like US and the UK is very different from being one in South Korea. The entertainment industry in the country is notoriously harsh, and all artists but those at the very top are often overworked and underpaid. Even big stars are bound into highly exploitative contracts from which it is hard to wriggle out. The pressure to maintain the image and reputation of the country means artists are subjected to profound media scrutiny and criticism, and any minor misstep or mistake can lead to severe consequences.

The Korean Wave has undoubtedly brought in untold economic and cultural benefits for the country, but it has also taken a heavy toll on the youth and young celebrities. The already-present pressures in Korean society have intensified, with young stars expected to look a certain way and maintain a certain image both online and offline. This leads to all sorts of adverse effects on the body and mind, and there are also issues in the entertainment industry like overwork and exploitation.

It's important to acknowledge the human cost of the Korean Wave. It's a complex issue that requires a nuanced approach, but it's essential to prioritise the health and well-being of young South Koreans.

