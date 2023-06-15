Exclusive interview: Bloody Daddy actress Aparna Nayr on Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor film

This bride didn’t get any time to get coy and shed tears on her wedding as Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Sanjay Kapoor made sure that everything went wrong for her on her big day. I am talking about Aparna Nayr who made a scintillating debut in Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy with her wedding in the film playing a backdrop for most of the action – from Shahid’s character’s kid getting kidnapped and held hostage in the same hotel to the whole run-and-chase sequences being filmed there. Making a high-flying Bollywood debut with director Ali Abbas Zafar, Aparna sounds extremely elated about the opportunity and the accolades that are coming her way post the release of the film.

Speaking to WION about her Hindi film debut and working with Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy, Aprna Nayr opens up about foraying into films by chance. Bloody Daddy is currently streaming on JioCinema.

Here are the excerpts from our conversation:

WION: This is your first Bollywood film. How does it feel to make your foray into cinema with such an intense project?

Aparna Nayr: I have grown up watching Indian cinema. A lot of my identity with my Indian heritage has been connected through the years through movies and music. I'm so honoured and grateful to have had the opportunity to work for such a nuanced director like Ali sir. The icing on the cake was working alongside actors like Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, and several others. I feel super blessed.

'Shahid Kapoor is super professional': Aparna Nayr WION: How is Shahid Kapoor off-screen? You have some crucial scenes with him in the film.

Aparna Nayr: I hit the ground running, shooting my most intense scenes in the movie on my first day on set. Needless to say, I think I was a little bit more nervous than I allowed myself to show. Shahid Kapoor is super professional. He was tuned into every little detail of every scene. I once joked with him and said that he looked like a psychopath after I saw him go crazy in one scene. He laughed about it. He was super nice off-camera and then tapped into this darkness when he needed to get into character.

WION: Bloody Daddy has earned some great reviews. Why do you think the audience is able to connect with it?

Aparna Nayr: This movie is pure action at its core. Combat, guns, knives, flame throwers, and everything else. There's an element of relationships that dictates a lot of the underlying motives of the characters which you get to see in the movie.

Kickstarting her career with an OTT film WION: Since this is an OTT release, how do you feel kickstarting your career with the medium?

Aparna Nayr: I'm a huge consumer of content released on OTT platforms. I'm excited for people to be able to access the movie easily on JioCinema.

WION: Did you always want to become an actor?

Aparna Nayr: No, I did not. I actually wanted to be a cop/detective when I was a kid. I then wanted to be a teacher. I pursued accountancy in university, but never ended up working professionally as one.

WION: What do you love the most about films? Why did you want to be an actress?

Aparna Nayr: I love the storytelling aspect of movies. Creating any world, any character, and going on a new adventure each time. I love acting because I get to be in someone else's shoes for a little while, whilst telling their story in an artistic way.

WION: It takes one film, one project to skyrocket to fame. Do you think Bloody Daddy will be that for you?

Aparna Nayr: I don't consider fame and success to be synonymous. This project was a learning experience for me in many ways. The things I learned, the people I met, and the memories I have will far outweigh any amount of fame in my mind. So it's not something I'm anticipating as an outcome of my efforts.

Bloody Daddy is currently streaming for free on JioCinema. The film premiered on 9 June. The film features Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena. It is an adaptation of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night.

