Everyday with you is phenomenal! Sonam pens a heartwarming note for Anand on their wedding anniversary

A day after attending the starry King Charles coronation concert, Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary today with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress never shies away from displaying her love for her husband on social media. Marking the special day, the actress shared a heartwarming post dedicated to her husband with a bunch of adorable photos.

Taking to Instagram, the Delhi 6 actress shared a carousel of pictures that also featured a rare picture of her son, Vayu.

She captioned the post, ''It’s our anniversary!" Every day, I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel, long drives, and most importantly, bringing up our beautiful Vayu. I love you, my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend, and wife. Every day with you is truly phenomenal! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents @anandahuja.''

The first picture is of Sonam and Anand from the wedding, while the second one is a cute selfie of them. Other photos show some mushy and fun moments between the couple. The last picture of the post shows their son Vayu playing with his dad.

Take a look: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) × Reacting to the pictures, Anand wrote in the comment section, ''Yayyyy. It took 5 married years for you to finally call yourself my girlfriend too! Now that I’m a dad, I can finally say my dad jokes that I have a wife and a girlfriend, but lucky for me, it’s the same person! (laughing face emoticon) Love you, love you, love you, @sonamkapoor."