‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dies at 25

"Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud died on Monday (July 31) in Oakland, California. He was 25.

He was best known for playing drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama series.

The family hasn’t revealed the exact nature of his death, but the statement issued by them seems to suggest that he was struggling to cope with his father’s death.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The statement concludes by saying, "We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud rose to prominence for playing on HBO’s “Euphoria.” He was the main character in the show’s first two seasons.

His other acting credits included the films “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023).

In an interview with Variety in August 2022 Cloud revealed that he suffered "minor brain damage" from a serious fall when he was a teenager. The injury resulted in a scar on the right side of his head.

He was recently cast in “Freaky Tales”— an upcoming American drama film written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck