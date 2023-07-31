Paul Reubens, known for playing Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

US TV star Paul Reubens, who became a household name for his portrayal of Pee-wee Herman in the 1980s, died of cancer on Sunday night (July 30), an official statement said on Monday (July 31). He was 70.

"A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," a post on his Instagram account said on Monday.

Rubens, who entertained children with his distinctive "heh heh heh" laugh, died overnight after a years-long battle with cancer, the post said.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," according to a statement posted to his Facebook.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Did not disclose he was battling cancer

The 70-year-old did not previously disclose that he was diagnosed with cancer.

The announcement of his death included a personal statement from the actor, explaining why he had kept his medical condition secret.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years," he wrote.

"I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Rise and fall

Once a rising star, the "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" actor’s downfall began in 1991 after he pleaded no contest to indecent exposure at an adult movie theatre in Sarasota Florida.

Later in 2004, Reubens was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanour obscenity charge in which he was found to be in possession of photographs of minors engaged in sexual conduct.

However, these charges didn’t keep Ruben out of showbiz at all.

He won critical acclaim for playing a drug-dealing hairdresser in the 2001 movie "Blow,".

Apart from that, he made several TV appearances including "30 Rock," "The Blacklist" and "Gotham."