Emma Roberts shares rare & adorable picture of her baby boy Rhodes: 'The best'

Hollywood actress Emma Roberts, who kept her baby away from the media glare, has recently shared an adorable photo of her one-year-old son.

Roberts took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet photo of her and Garrett Hedlund's son Rhodes. “The best ❤️” Emma wrote on an Instagram post along with a pic taken by her longtime friend Brit Elkin.

In the photo, the 30-year-old actress is sitting on the couch and is lovingly smiling at her baby boy, who's sitting on her stomach.

Emma and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed Rhodes, their first child, in December 2020. The couple who began dating in March 2019 shared the baby's first photo and his name in January. There has been speculation that the two have broken up.



''Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote on Instagram back then. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."