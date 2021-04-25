Elon Musk to make his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut with Miley Cyrus

Elon Musk is ready to make his hosting debut with Saturday Night Live!



The Tesla CEO is set to host the May 8 release of the well-known sketch show with musical guest Miley Cyrus.



As indicated by Variety, the 49-year-old business magnate is an uncommon illustration of a business big shot to be included as the host of the NBC late-night show. The news comes on the heels of Musk`s SpaceX travel venture adventure launching the second operational flight of its Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Friday.





Variety reported that New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner facilitated `SNL` in 1990. At that point, NBC programming head Brandon Tartikoff fronted the show in 1983 as the network began its storied run of success under his leadership.

Musk has become one of the most talked-about business leaders of the past decade with his bold moves in the electric car arena with Tesla. He has also been a boss of the plan to at last build up a market for space tourism with his SpaceX venture.



The episode will mark Cyrus` sixth visit to `SNL` as a musical guest. Her latest album, `Plastic Hearts,` was released last November.