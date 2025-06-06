Eid al-Adha 2025: Know the significance and date in India

Eid al-Adha, also called Bakrid, is a very crucial festival for Muslims all over the globe. It is also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice.” This day honours the story of Prophet Ibrahim, who was asked by God to sacrifice his son.

Ibrahim agreed to follow God’s command, but before he could do it, God sent a sheep to be sacrificed instead. This shows the importance of faith, obedience, and trust in God.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha by starting the day with a special prayer at mosques or open grounds. After the prayer, those who can afford it sacrifice an animal such as a goat or, sheep. Many Muslims also donate, do charity.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2025 | Moon sighting timings in India, UK, US, and UAE. All you need to know

On this day, families come together to enjoy meals, wear new clothes, and visit friends and neighbours. It is also a time to give charity and help others in need.

In India, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025, because the moon is expected to be sighted a day later than in Saudi Arabia. The festival date may vary slightly depending on local moon sightings,

Let's have a look at the moon sighting timings in India

June 6: Moonrise at 2:09 PM IST, Moonset at 1:59 AM (June 7)

June 7: Moonrise at 5:24 PM IST, Moonset at 3:00 AM (June 8)



When is it celebrated?



The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It coincides with the culmination of the sacred pilgrimage Hajj. It is one of the five pillars of Islam.