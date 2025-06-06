/Eid al-Adha 2025 | Moon sighting timings in India, UK, US, and UAE. All you need to know

Eid al-Adha 2025, also known as Bakrid, is considered one of the most prestigious festivals in Islam. The festival is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, which is the last month of the Islamic calendar.

The day honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son to God as an act of obedience. On this day, the Muslims around the world do prayers, prepare festive meals, and perform the ritual sacrifice of animals, followed by sharing the meat with family, friends, and needy people.

The exact date and time of Eid depends on the location of the moon, which differs from place to place. This year, Eid will be celebrated on Friday (June 6) in Saudi Arabia, while India will observe it on Saturday (June 7).

Here’s a look at the moon sighting timings in key regions:

India:

June 6: Moonrise at 2:09 PM IST, Moonset at 1:59 AM (June 7)

June 7: Moonrise at 5:24 PM IST, Moonset at 3:00 AM (June 8)

UK :

June 6: Moonrise at 1:08 PM, Moonset at 10:15 PM

June 7: Moonrise at 5:41 PM, Moonset at 2:29 AM (June 8)

US :

June 6: Moonrise at 3:22 PM, Moonset at 2:18 AM (June 7)

June 7: Moonrise at 4:22 PM, Moonset at 2:38 AM (June 8)

UAE:

June 6: Moonrise at 4:24 AM, Moonset at 6:28 PM

June 7: Moonrise at 5:05 PM, Moonset at 9:44 AM (June 8)

Where to Watch the Moon

Moon sightings are usually confirmed by local mosques and Islamic authorities. You can try spotting the moon on the western horizon shortly after sunset. Many news channels and Islamic websites also provide live updates.