Dwayne Johnson on Israel-Hamas conflict: 'I'm heartbroken, angry, and sickened'

As the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on, notable celebrities are using their social media platforms to express their thoughts on the ongoing crisis, which has resulted in hundreds of casualties on both sides. Among the latest to weigh in on the issue is actor Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as "The Rock".

Dwayne took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on Wednesday, denouncing acts of terrorism and expressing his sorrow for the loss of innocent lives. In his post, he wrote, "I'm heartbroken, angry, and sickened by the brutal murders and kidnapping of Jewish people through the horrific acts of the Hamas terrorist group."

The actor, acknowledging the complexity of the Middle East conflict, emphasised the importance of understanding the context and nuance. He continued, "What I do know is hateful acts of terrorism like these are never justified. I condemn and denounce terrorism, and in this devastating moment, my heart goes out to all the innocent victims and families grieving for their lost loved ones. I pray for compassion and resolve. I pray for all innocent lives."

Justin Bieber also shared a note on his Instagram Stories, expressing his deep concern for both Israeli and Palestinian friends. He refrained from taking sides and instead expressed his support for the families affected by the ongoing violence.

Justin wrote, "Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends. I'm pretty sure we all instinctively know evil when we see it. To villainize all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I'm not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us."

The statements by these two celebrities come at a critical juncture in the conflict. Israel has pledged to escalate its response to Hamas' attacks, considering the possibility of a ground offensive. In a show of support for Israel, US President Joe Biden has issued a warning to those who might seek to exploit the situation.

The situation remains dire, with a particularly devastating incident occurring on Saturday when Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on parts of southern Israel. Israel has reported a death toll of 1,200 with more than 2,700 people injured, while Gaza's health ministry has documented at least 900 casualties and 4,600 injuries in the densely populated coastal enclave during Israel's counteroffensive. The conflict's tragic toll continues to rise, and the world watches with growing concern.

