BTS' V sparks controversy for wearing durag during livestream. Here is why

Kim 'V' Taehyung, a beloved member of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS, found himself at the centre of controversy recently when he wore a durag during a livestream. Durag, a cloth tied tightly around head, is often associated with Black and hip-hop artists.

Traditionally used to maintain hairstyles, durag has significant cultural ties to Black communities, particularly Black men. It gained widespread recognition during the 1990s, thanks to its use by prominent figures in the hip-hop and rap industry like Jay-Z, Nelly, and 50 Cent.

V's sporting of the cloth soon ignited a heated debate on social media, with fans divided over the implications of his fashion choice.

V's livestream took place on WeVerse shortly after attending an afterparty for rapper Lil Uzi Vert in Seoul. As he interacted with fans, a red durag hanging on a keyboard stand behind him caught the attention of many viewers.

"I received it as a gift," V explained, as he briefly put on the durag before taking it off. However, he did not disclose who had gifted it to him, leading fans to speculate about its origin.

Notably, this was not the first time the singer had been seen with the durag in livestreams.

Yet, criticism and accusations of cultural appropriation swiftly followed V's livestream.

Some fans expressed their concerns, arguing that V's actions were disrespectful to Black culture and that he appeared to be using the durag to adopt a "hood" or "gangsta" image.

One fan expressed their views on social media, stating, "For people trying to downplay Taehyung wearing the durag: it’s part of Black culture and used to protect our hair. He is not racist, but it is ignorant."

Another fan reacted emotionally, writing, "I wake up, and the first thing I see is Tae wearing a durag. I’m crying so bad, what?"

"Why the f**k Tae got a durag, and which dumbs gave it to him?" questioned another individual.

In contrast, some fans defended V, emphasising that anyone should be able to wear a durag without being accused of cultural appropriation. They suggested that V might not have been aware of the cultural significance and history of the durag.

One supporter stated, "Anyone can wear a durag. I see it all the time around me, and yes, I’m Black. Taehyung always promotes Black artists. He even works with them."

Another fan wrote, "As a Black person, I don’t understand why Taehyung wearing a durag is offensive, especially if it’s not being used in an offensive way and especially because it was a gift. I don’t know, educate me if I’m wrong."

On the work front, V recently released his first solo album Layover.

