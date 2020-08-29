Dwayne Johnson, Kamala Harris & other celebs mourn Chadwick Boseman's demise

Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero film has died of cancer aged 43. Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side.



Several Hollywood stars including Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, and political figures Joe Biden and Kamala Harris paid their tribute to the actor and his family.



Mark Ruffalo Tweeted: ''All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all-time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King''.

Chris Evans Tweeted: ''Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King''.

Dwayne Johnson Tweeted: "Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother. Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family,"

"Rest In Peace," Jada Pinkett wrote on Instagram.

The 'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa posted a picture of Boseman on Instagram and wrote: "All my aloha and condolences to his ohana. I am truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. I`m so sorry RIP."

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote, ''My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever''.

Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate tweeted: ''The true power of @chadwickboseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even superheroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time''.

Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee tweeted: Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman were brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.