Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer aged 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role in Black Panther, has died of colon cancer. He was 43.

His family confirmed the news on Twitter Friday night, saying “he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family added.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement.

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Born in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small roles in television before his first star turn in 2013. His striking portrayal of the stoic baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013's '42' drew attention in Hollywood.

"This is a crushing blow," actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter, one of many expressing shock as the news spread across social media.

"This broke me," said actor and writer Issa Rae.