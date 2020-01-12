Dwayne Johnson gets television show 'Young Rock' based on his childhood

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is all set to revisit his childhood in a new television show. Titled 'Young Rock', the new NBC series will revisit Dwayne's younger years.



News agency reported on Saturday that the series will have eleven comedy episodes, Johnson will appear in all of them and will also serve as the executive producer. The actor was born in Northern California and grew up in Hawaii, Tennessee and Connecticut throughout his childhood.



Dwayne broke the news through his social media by posting a video that captioned, "The story of my wildly unpredictable life comes to @NBC 'YOUNG ROCK'.

He further said: "For the first time ever I'm bringing you along with me to experience my insanely unbelievable childhood, teenage years and adolescence. My close friends refer to me as the big, brown tattooed Forrest Gump because of everyone and everything that has weaved in and out of my surreal life. I've seen it all my friends - success, failure, homelessness, evictions, suicide attempts, arrests, hard times, good times, low times, high times. And all this shit happened to me by the time I turned 21.''



'The Baywatch' star concluded the post by explaining that the show is about his young life and the lessons he learned throughout be it good or bad but always humourous. And most importantly how excited he was to bring this journey via camera to his fans. In the video, Johnson said: "We`re going to find the Rock wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii getting arrested.



We were forced to leave the island and move to all places, Nashville, Tennessee. Those were the years that were very formative and helped shape me. The confluence of wild personalities that came in and out of my life during these times are just fascinating."`Coming Soon`, he added. he is supposed to be Johnson`s second NBC series.