Dulquer Salmaan says an older woman once squeezed his butt: 'Awkward and very bizarre'

Dulquer Salmaan, the acclaimed actor who is currently making waves with his new series Guns and Gulaabs, opened up about a distressing incident during a recent interview with the YouTube channel BeerBiceps. The incident, involving an inappropriate touch by an older woman, left the actor visibly uncomfortable. The incident highlights the need for respect for personal boundaries, irrespective of gender.

Dulquer's latest project, Guns and Gulaabs, has garnered him enthusiastic reviews and further cemented his position as a versatile and talented actor. During his interview with BeerBiceps, he took a moment to discuss an unsettling experience he encountered.

Recounting the incident with candour, he revealed that an older woman had inappropriately grabbed his ass during a public appearance. The actor described the encounter as "awkward and very bizarre".

He said, “I think this talk of female following has been happening since O Kadhal Kanmani or Sita Ramam. But otherwise, I have a solid boy fan following in Kerala... Having said that people know who I am actually, in that there is a connection... I have had weird interactions with maybe slightly older women, not like aunties, but older women, who have taken pictures, and then just sneaked a peck on my cheek. Not very appropriate, but they are sweet. Sometimes it catches you by surprise. I am not even looking there, I am posing for the picture and suddenly there’s a thak (peck)."

When asked if someone has ever grabbed his ass, Dulquer said, “Yes. Again an older lady, I don’t know why... And it was very awkward and very bizarre. I was in pain. I don’t think it was that kind of a grab, I don’t know what... and she was like way older. I don’t know what it meant and I was on stage and a lot of people were standing there and I was like ‘Aunty please come and stand here’. A lot of the times, people don't know where to keep their hands... sometimes it is just on your behind... but this, I was like ‘Why is this happening? And I don't know how to get out of it. It was bizarre. I completely forgot about this."

The actor's recounting of the incident resonated with his audience, sparking conversations about consent, personal space, and the importance of treating celebrities with the same respect one would extend to anyone else. Social media platforms have been buzzing with discussions on this matter, with many praising Dulquer for his honesty and bravery in addressing the issue.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in King of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy. It also features Aishwarya Lekshmi.

