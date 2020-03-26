Dua Lipa's 'Break My Heart' music video out!

After an intriguing poster and a teaser track, singer Dua Lipa released her much-anticipated music-video song `Break My Heart` on Thursday.



The 24-year-old singer revealed the news of the new music video launch on her Instagram and shared a snippet from it.

"BREAK MY HEART VIDEO IS YOURZ TO KEEP Thank you to everyone that made this possible and worked so so hard during the crazy -8 degrees weather while also holding my hand through the worst flu of my life," she wrote in the caption.



"We pulled through and made something we really hope you`ll love!! Thank you @hscholfield we made anuuutha one," the `New Rules` star added.

The newly released song has catchy beats that can make one hit the dance floor.