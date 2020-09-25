Drugs case: Ranveer Singh to not join Deepika Padukone for questioning?

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be appearing in front of the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 26. The actress has been summoned by NCB as it probes the Bollywood drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

It has been widely reported that Deepika's husband Ranveer had sent in a written application to NCB requesting them to allow him to sit with his wife while she is questioned. Ranveer reportedly had cited that since Deepika suffers from anxiety, he would want to be present while she was questioned.

However, a report in India Today now states that NCB has received no such request from the actor.

Speaking to the media outlet, an NCB official said, "There are questions whether Ranveer Singh is joining the investigation with Deepika Padukone. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation."

Bollywood's famous couple were clicked on Thursday evening at Mumbai airport as they arrived from Goa. Deepika was in Goa to shoot Shakun Batra's new film.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash and actress Rakul Preet Singh were questioned by NCB. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor too have been summoned by the Bureau.