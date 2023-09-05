'Dream Weaver' singer Gary Wright passes away at 80

The music world has lost a legendary talent as Gary Wright, the iconic musician celebrated for his timeless hits "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive," has passed away at the age of 80. While the cause of his death remains undisclosed, his legacy as a powerfully soulful singer and a versatile keyboardist lives on.

Gary Wright's rise to fame

Born in New Jersey, Gary Wright's musical journey was extraordinary from the start. Initially, he ventured into acting as a child actor on Broadway before pursuing a career in medicine in Berlin. However, his passion for music remained unwavering, and fate would soon steer him toward a different path.

During a European tour with the band Traffic in 1967, Wright crossed paths with Chris Blackwell, the founder of Island Records. With a nod from producer Jimmy Miller, a mutual friend, Blackwell recognised Wright's immense talent and persuaded him to relocate to London. There, alongside pianist Mike Harrison and drummer Mike Kellie, Spooky Tooth was born, with Wright serving as the charismatic singer and organist.

Although Spooky Tooth's first two albums, It's All About and Spooky Two, failed to top the charts, they created a stir within the music industry. Their songs were covered by numerous artists, solidifying their reputation among musicians. However, the failure of the third album Ceremony led to Wright's departure from the band in 1970.

Wright then signed with A&M Records, releasing the notable solo album Extraction in 1970. It was during this time that he crossed paths with Alan White and Klaus Voorman, who would introduce him to the Beatles' circle. Wright's collaboration with George Harrison spanned across numerous projects, including the iconic All Things Must Pass album.

The Dream Weaver

In 1975, Gary Wright released The Dream Weaver, featuring the mesmerising title track inspired by his spiritual journey to India with Harrison. The single slowly gained momentum, propelling Wright to stardom. Although it took almost two years for him to release "The Light of Smiles" and subsequent efforts did not replicate his earlier success, his mark on the music industry remained indelible.

Wright's career ventured into instrumental and soundtrack work, with notable appearances in unexpected places, such as the 1992 film Wayne's World, where he re-recorded "Dream Weaver." Despite his diversification, he continued to make contributions to rock music and released his final album, Connected, in 2010.

Throughout his career, Gary Wright's songs transcended time and genre boundaries. His track "Love Is Alive" received a fiery reinterpretation by Chaka Khan in her 1984 album I Feel for You. Additionally, artists like Jay-Z and Tone-Loc sampled his work, attesting to his enduring influence.

Gary Wright's musical odyssey may have come to an end, but his melodies and contributions to the world of music will echo through the ages.

