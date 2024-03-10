Doja Cat says she's deactivating Instagram due to 'toxicity and mistreatment'

American rapper and singer Doja Cat has announced that she is taking a break from Instagram, citing how she's been treated on the platform as the reason behind her decision. The Grammy winner expressed her feelings in a now-deleted post, stating that the way she's spoken to and treated on Instagram has led to "fu***d up thoughts".

"Hey, I’m gonna deactivate because I’m not really feeling this anymore," wrote Doja. "The way I'm spoken to on here and treated makes me have fu***d up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet."

In her post, Doja, also known as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, mentioned that she comes to the platform to find inspiration and see creativity but feels that the negativity has become too much to handle.

"You guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative, but I just feel like this is getting to be too much," she wrote.

With 24.4 million followers, the singer is known for her hit songs like "Say So" and "Woman."

Reacting to Doja's now-deleted post, a fan wrote on X, "I hope she's okay. We all love her." Another wrote, "I hope she gets back soon." Some netizens even lashed out at her for her past actions. One user shared, "Well she did defend her predator boyfriend's actions so..." Another wrote, "She wasn't saying that when she told her fans she didn't love them haha."