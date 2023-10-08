Doja Cat faces backlash for wearing tee with 'neo-Nazi comic' Sam Hyde on it

Doja Cat has recently come under fire for her choice of attire in social media snapshots. The artist faced criticism for wearing a T-shirt featuring controversial comic Sam Hyde, who has reported ties to the neo-Nazi movement.

The comedian, aged 38, reportedly garnered a following that included white nationalists, misogynists, and anti-semites. In June 2017, Sam Hyde pledged $5,000 to neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin and his website, the Daily Stormer, amid his legal battle with the Southern Poverty Law Center over his alleged “trolling” of a Jewish woman, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The controversial T-shirt in question depicted Hyde holding a rifle. Although Doja Cat initially posted the photos of herself wearing the shirt on Instagram, she later removed them in response to the ensuing backlash from her fans.

Disappointed netizens took to Instagram and Twitter to express their feelings about the singer's fashion choice. Some condemned her for wearing the shirt, while others accused her of trying to cater to particular groups.

Also read: Kendall Jenner meets Bad Bunny in Miami after his Billboard Latin Music Awards wins

One Twitter user commented, "Imagine being a pick me for incels… like Doja Cat is really trying her best to be cancelled and un-famous [sic] again just so she can get back to those racial chat rooms full time."

Another person voiced their frustration, saying, "Doja Cat gets away with being a TERRIBLE person because she has that cringe 'quirky' white incel panderer thing going on for her. It's kinda hard to look at someone like that and be like 'oh she's the devil,' you're only like 'her stoopid [sic] a** has started again' and move on."

Amid the controversy, Doja Cat did not directly address the criticism, and her representatives have not responded to requests for comment from Page Six.

Despite the initial backlash, the artist posted another photo of herself wearing the contentious shirt on Instagram, with Sam Hyde's face cropped out. Her caption, featuring eye-roll emojis, appeared to reflect her annoyance with the situation.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE