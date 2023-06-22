Documentary on lost Titanic submersible to air on TV, will explore what could have happened

A new documentary on the heartwrenching true story of the Titan submersible’s rescue will be broadcast. What turned out to be a nightmare for the wealthy few’s adventure trip will run on Channel 5 and will be called Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea. It will air on Thursday. It will focus on the challenges and possible outcomes for the lost Titanic submarine which was supposed to be a thrilling experience for billionaires who paid a hefty sum for each seat on the underwater vessel. The submarine had only four days of oxygen on board and is locked from the outside, leaving no chance for anyone inside the submarine to escape.

The new documentary from ITN promises to “go beyond” news coverage and examine the wider context of the voyage, its passengers, and the fascination with the Titanic shipwreck. The film will also talk to experts and look at the rise of extreme tourism which is always bordering on danger.

Prior to Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea, the production company involved with the documentary had produced a special on British woman Nicola Bulley who vanished in January without a trace while walking her dog and was found dead three weeks later in a local river.

Ian Rumsey, managing director of content for ITN, said: “This program will chart everything from the exploration itself to the rise of extreme tourism, to the rescue attempts, but above all, it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about 5 people, all with families, who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean. Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking means we always treat such stories with great sensitivity.”

For the unversed, the submarine called Titan is the size of an average truck. It went missing in the Atlantic Ocean with five crew members on board. Government agencies and deep-sea specialists are assisting with an extensive rescue operation. Banging sounds were detected in a search area, with the search operation crew hopeful of getting a breakthrough in locating them. The submarine lost contact on Sunday just an hour and 45 minutes into the water to explore the Titanic wreck. Race against time: Titanic submersible likely has less than 20 hours of oxygen remaining

Among those confirmed on board are British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

