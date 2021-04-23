‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’ new leak may have revealed Marvel’s new villain

With the finale of 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier', Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe has moved a bit further, until it all makes a bit more sense with the upcoming films 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness'.



Interestingly, both the films are connected directly, as Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will appear in both of them. Spider-Man 3 premieres on December 17th, and Doctor Strange 2 has a March 25th, 2022 release date.

Now a new leak claims to give fans a peek into the portion of the plot revealing some of the major villains. A person posted new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leak on 4chan. The leaker said on 4chan, and then on Reddit, that they worked on the Doctor Strange 2 production for about a month, during which time they were present on the set. “I don’t have the full picture, and the stuff I know aren’t really connected,” the person said.



Here are the leaks, the person talks about, as per BGR.

– [Elizabeth] Olsen’s first scene was in a cabin. She and Cumberbatch talk about a town and the Darkhold. Olsen mentions hearing her kids. Cumberbatch says she probably hallucinated it but after Olsen persists he has a theory.

- One of the villains might be is an entity Cumberbatch called Shuma-Gorat. I heard in early drafts the character was going to be something called Chaton [likely Chthon] but [Sam] Raimi came in and wanted an even more freakish looking monster. Cumberbatch tells Olsen about the multiverse. It’s home to parallel Earths and also the chaos dimension which is also where Olsen’s magic comes from. The ruler of the dimension is Shuma voiced by Ariyon Bakare. I saw him only once on set so I assumed it was a voiceover role. Shuma was a random mo-cap person on set. Bakare’s lines had already been recorded and they were being fed to the actors through earpieces like we did with Hardy and Venom’s lines.

-Cumberbatch’s theory is fragments of Olsen’s children’s souls are still present in the dimension. The entry to the dimension is protected by Shuma. [Chiwetel] ]Ejiofor finds Olsen and says he can get her into the dimension without having to deal with Shuma but asks for help in return. They team-up. Olsen is determined to get back the children but Cumberbatch is against the idea because her magic can destroy the multiverse as she travels through it.

Now, while much can be fan-fiction inspired from the comics, Wanda does hear her kids at the end of WandaVision, in a post-credits scene that teases a connection to Doctor Strange 2. Wanda is in a cabin, learning magic just like Strange did in the first film, and a variation of the Doctor Strange main theme plays.

Older leaks did say that Wanda might be the surprise villain of Doctor Strange 2 — or an anti-hero. Her connection to Mordo might support that. Also, the relationship between Mordo and Wanda was teased in a different plot leak.

Other leaks pointed to beings like Nightmare and Mephisto being the real villains of the film.