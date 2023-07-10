Ditching pink! Margot Robbie dons a 1960s classic black Barbie outfit at the LA premiere

Margot Robbie is the coolest Barbie! Ever since Robbie started the promotion of her most-anticipated movie of the year, Barbie, her stylist has made sure that the actress should look like the exact replica of the famous doll. And, continuing the same, the actress stunned at the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles, California.



On Sunday evening, the actress stepped out wearing another dazzling Barbie-inspired outfit.



Barbie's all-black look:



Ditching pink, Margot wore a black dress inspired by 1960s Barbie’s Solo in the Spotlight outfit. Her black custom-made dress by Schiaparelli Haute Couture was all over embroidered with a black sequin and featured a tulle hem in the bottom with a red flower attached. Her dress was designed by Daniel Roseberry.



She accentuated her look with a pair of black velvet gloves, peep-toe heels, and a pink handkerchief. Adding more glamour, she added a diamond Lorraine Schwartz choker.

margot robbie at the world premiere of #Barbie referencing to this original 1960 barbie doll pic.twitter.com/ZUuaQ8zStV — ⋆ (@coprny) July 10, 2023 ×

Not just the look, but she also sported the Barbie high ponytail with bright red lipstick.



Margot's Barbie look



Margot's stunning Barbiecore fashion has taken the internet by storm, whether it was donning classic Barbie doll outfits or carrying the cute little accessories that every girl has grown up playing with.

an ongoing thread of margot robbie’s looks on the 2023 #barbie press tour: pic.twitter.com/c1meSr7GRM — best of margot (@bestofmargot) June 29, 2023 ×

During her Australia tour, the actress donned a striped black and white outfit inspired by the original 1959 Barbie’s iconic striped bikini. For the daytime outing, the actress also donned white sunglasses, which took the glamour of the dress a notch higher.



More about Barbie



Greta Gerwig's movie is one of the most hotly anticipated movies. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the leading roles of Ken and Barbie. While the film’s plot has been kept under wraps until now, as per Variety, the film does find Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former discovers the challenges of being a woman.



The film stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley

Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.



Barbie will be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.