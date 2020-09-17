Disney's 'The Mandalorian' wins its first Emmys for its streaming channel

Still from 'The Mandalorian' Photograph:( Twitter )
OTT platforms have been playing an important role at this year’s Emmys.
Disney’s streaming channel took home its first Emmy prize on Wednesday for ‘The Mandalorian’.
The hit series won for its special effects while Greig Fraser won for best cinematography.
Disney+ had a total of 19 nominations, leading the pack of first-time streaming nominees. The majority of its nominations are for ‘The Mandalorian’, which also landed a nod for outstanding drama series. Other streaming channels that follow are Apple TV+ (18 nominations) and Quibi (10 nominations).
