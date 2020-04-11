Disney to remake its 1973 classic 'Robin Hood' movie in live-action/CG hybrid format

After 'The Lion King', 'Mulan', and 'Aladdin', Disney is set to remake its 1973 animated classic show 'Robin Hood'. The show will be specially made for the Disney + streaming site.



The upcoming show maybe helmed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, who is best known for directing the 2018 crime movie 'Blindspotting'. The film is being written by Kari Granlund. Granlund already is in the Disney fold after having written the studio’s recent remake of 'Lady and the Tramp'.

The new version of the animated movie will “feature the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a live-action/CG hybrid format,” according to the news agency.

The movie will also be a musical like the old one. The original version follows the story of the noble thief of Sherwood Forest as a fox and his trusty sidekick, Little John a black bear, as they fight against the excessive taxation of Prince John a lion, and Robin Hood wins the hand of Maid Marian.

The movie's song 'Love' received an Oscar nomination for Floyd Huddleston and George Bruns as the movie earned $32 million at the box office on a $5 million budget.

Disney has launched its OTT platform Disney+, that have gained over 50 million subscribers from all over the world.