'Black Widow', 'The Eternals' and other Marvel movies get new release dates amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak has affected the entire world, and all industries have been affected badly and are facing a huge loss.



After months of speculation, Marvel has announced a shift in release dates for its big releases -- from 'Black widow' to 'The Eternals' have been shifted to the end of this year & next year.



Disney, the distributor of several films of Marvel’s phase four, has finally announced the new dates of arrival for the films.

'Black Widow', the Scarlett Johansson-starring solo outing that was set to open on May 1 and now redated to Nov. 11.

'The Eternals', which stars Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, which was slated to release on ‎November 6, 2020, now is being pushed to Feb. 12, 2021.







'Shang Chi'and the Legend of the Ten Rings', which was slated to release on feb.12, 2021, is now slated to release May 7, 2021.

'Mulan' which has been postponed from April, will now will be releasing on July 24th.