Disney donates $2 million to support humanitarian relief in Israel post Hamas' attack

The Walt Disney Company has taken a significant step to support humanitarian efforts in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, pledging $2 million to organisations providing relief to those affected by the ongoing conflict.

The generous donation, which was announced by Disney on Thursday, aims to assist the innocent victims enduring pain, violence, and uncertainty, with a particular focus on children impacted by the conflict. Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, expressed the company's commitment to aiding those suffering in the region.

"In the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks targeting Jews in Israel this past weekend, we must all do what we can to support the innocent people experiencing so much pain, violence, and uncertainty — particularly children," Iger stated. "We condemn these attacks, the hate that motivated them, and all acts of terrorism, and we will continue working to find more ways to provide support in the region, and to honour the victims, their families, and all those affected by this war."

Disney's $2 million donation includes $1 million earmarked for Magen David Adom, an organisation that forms part of the Red Cross Red Crescent movement and provides essential emergency medical and blood banking services in Israel. The remaining $1 million will be directed towards various nonprofit organisations in the region, with a specific focus on delivering aid to children.

Furthermore, Disney has committed to matching charitable donations made by Disney employees, extending its support with an additional contribution of up to $25,000.

Other corporations have also stepped forward to assist with relief efforts in response to the recent terrorist attack in Israel. David Ellison's Skydance pledged $1 million to American Friends of Magen David Adom through an employee match program, expressing solidarity with Israel and condemning the attacks against its citizens.

On a similar note, Comcast recently committed $2 million to support humanitarian initiatives in Israel and the Middle East. The donation includes $1.5 million directed immediately to Save the Children Federation Inc., Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief, and American Friends of Magen David Adom. Additionally, Comcast will match employee donations to these organisations, along with contributions from its existing matching gift program, providing further financial assistance for the cause.

The crisis in Israel was triggered by a surprise ambush on Israeli citizens by Hamas on October 7, involving thousands of rockets launched from Gaza, resulting in the brutal killing of civilians and a massacre at a peaceful music festival where 260 lives were tragically lost. More than 100 civilians have been kidnapped from Israel and are currently held hostage in Gaza.

President Joe Biden has unequivocally condemned Hamas as a terrorist organisation and expressed unwavering support for Israel as it responds to and defends itself against the violence in Gaza. This dire situation has seen the highest number of Jewish casualties in a single day since the Holocaust.

