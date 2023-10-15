Ciara pens heartfelt note honoring lives lost in Israel following Hamas' surprise attack

Renowned singer and songwriter Ciara has joined the chorus of voices speaking out about the ongoing crisis in Israel and Palestine, a situation that has deeply shaken the world. The crisis was ignited when the militant group Hamas launched a devastating "surprise" attack on Israeli civilians at a music festival on October 7, resulting in the tragic loss of hundreds of lives. In response, Israel initiated retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza and declared a "state of war", comparing the attack to 9/11.

On Saturday, October 14, Ciara took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to express her thoughts on the dire situation. Her heartfelt post shed light on the pain and anguish she felt, echoing the sentiments of countless individuals around the globe.

"As I laid my head down on my pillow to go to sleep last night, I had a heavy heart and tears filled my eyes. Seeing what’s happening in Israel is truly heartbreaking," Ciara wrote. "I will never understand someone maliciously attacking innocent people."

Ciara's message continued, conveying her deep empathy for the families and parents who are suffering unimaginable losses: "I can’t imagine the feeling of families or parents that are losing their loved ones. My heart goes out to everyone that’s being impacted by what’s happening. I am with you, and all the other innocent lives that are being impacted by such cruel-hearted people."

Her statement highlights the emotional toll that the crisis in Israel and Palestine has taken on individuals worldwide and calls for empathy, compassion, and unity during these trying times.

In recent days, it is worth noting that several prominent Hollywood figures, including Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Jamie Lee Curtis, have signed an open letter expressing their support for Israel. The letter, created by a nonprofit organisation called Creative Community for Peace, condemns Hamas‘ surprise assault on Israel and calls for the return of hostages. The letter also called on the entertainment industry to refrain from sharing misinformation about the conflict.

The death toll in the Israel-Hamas conflict has risen to 3,500, with Israel accounting for 1,300 and Gaza accounting for at least 2,215 deaths, according to CBS.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE