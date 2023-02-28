'Disgusted': Pakistani actress responds to being trolled for her Indian-style wedding dress

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has responded to the trolling she has faced after photos and videos of her from her wedding with golfer Hamza Amin went viral. Known for her work in Urdu-language TV serials like Bashar Momin and Duaa, and more recently, Aakhir Kab Tak and Parizaad. She was condemned by many Pakistanis on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram for wearing what they saw as an Indian-style wedding dress — a red lehenga.

Many pictures and videos of Shah and her husband went viral, and the actress blamed a blogger who she invited for the whole shebang. She said the said blogger was invited on the condition that he will not bring a "plus one" and was specifically requested not to record personal moments, particularly the nikah. Writing on her Instagram stories, Shah said, "I am disgusted and feel violated. He (the blogger) was invited out of obligation as I have known him for years and he happened to be at the office where we were designing invitations. His invite said strictly no plus one. He was then sent a memo along with other guests to not record personal moments, especially the nikkah (wedding ceremony)."

Just a matter of few years now! Wearing lesser n see through clothes will not even be looked down upon! We have reached that level of shamelessness, Bollywood was at a decade or two ago!

If can't stop them atleast Don't appreciate them 🙏🏼 #UshnaShah pic.twitter.com/N3wW51K2kT — Musa (@Moosa_ac) February 27, 2023

She added, "Not only did he bring a plus one, he brought a photographer without permission, lied to my family that I had allowed this. That photographer then sent exclusive unapproved photos to various portals. He (the photographer) also brought a drone, which he snuck to our private nikkah enclosure on the water and recorded our signing, which left me in tears afterward. The drone was hovering loudly next to my head during my signing, I had to shoo it away. I had a sick feeling in my stomach wondering who it was. Does any bride deserve this? Whether my dress looked Indian to people or even Mongolian, does any human being deserve this? Our nikkah enclosure allowed 15 people, family only. I am dizzy with disgust that this man would stoop so low... If I have any legal standing to do something about this, I will. I feel absolutely violated."

They are fooling people by promoting Indian culture in the name of Pakistani culture.

We shouldn't tolerate it as it spoils our own culture, traditional values ​​and religious values ​​as well.#UshnaShah#جاوید_نہیں_ننگے_تم_ہوئے_ہو pic.twitter.com/1SjuXZTFxr — Syed Kazim Mehdi Rizvi (@SyedKazimMehdi9) February 27, 2023

Earlier, social media sites were flooded by comments heaping abuse at Shah. One tweet read, "They are fooling people by promoting Indian culture in the name of Pakistani culture. We shouldn't tolerate it as it spoils our own culture, traditional values ​​and religious values ​​as well."

One other wrote, "She is one of my favorite because of its beauty. But, being a Pakistani, we should never forget our traditions and customs. This is Islamic republic of Pakistan. We have our own identity. We are not a slave of any country. Our culture should be preserved. Disappointed!"

"I don't know why #UshnaShah is trending? people like her just ruined our culture. The dress she wore. The dance moves she did ... shows clear message that they r not be and never going to be a role model for our children in ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN," one tweeted.

