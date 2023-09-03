Director Simon West to shoot historic drama Antara in Saudi Arabia's Neom

Famed director Simon West, known for his work on blockbuster films such as Con-Air and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, has set his sights on Saudi Arabia's production hub, Neom, for his upcoming historic drama, Antara.

This cinematic endeavour, co-produced by writer and producer Alexander Amartei and Stuart Sutherland, who boasts an impressive portfolio including Killing Eve, Born A King, and The Man Who Fell To Earth, delves into the remarkable life of Antara ibn Shaddad. A true story set in the sixth century, the film chronicles the extraordinary journey of Antara, a warrior and poet, who achieved fame despite being imprisoned.

With production scheduled to span 12 weeks, starting early in 2024, Antara is set to tap into Neom's enticing 40 per cent cash rebate for feature films, TV dramas, reality shows, documentaries, and commercials. The film will call Neom's Bajdah Studios home and make use of the picturesque nearby Red Sea coastline.

Director Simon West expressed his enthusiasm for bringing this lesser-known true story to life on the silver screen. "The life of Antara is one of those relatively little-known true stories that prove that fact can be so much stranger than fiction," West told Deadline. He also highlighted the significance of filming in the homeland of the Banu Abs tribe, emphasising the project's role in fostering the region's emerging film industry.

Neom's Managing Director of Media Industries, Entertainment, and Culture, Wayne Borg, said the arrival of a big international production like Antara was further evidence of the growing confidence film producers have in Neom.

“They also boost our ecosystem’s development by providing unparalleled work experience opportunities for young Saudis and fast-track the development and growth of the local workforce,” he further told Deadline.

Upcoming productions set to grace Neom this fall include MBC's ambitious TV drama series Exceptional, comprising a staggering 200 episodes annually, and Hobal, a Saudi feature film directed by the acclaimed Abdulaziz Alshlahei.





