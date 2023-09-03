ugc_banner

Armani stages star-studded fashion spectacle in Venice

Reuters
VeniceUpdated: Sep 03, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

At Armani's "One Night Only" fashion show, actors Jessica Chastain, Sophia Loren, Sydney Sweeney and Rege-Jean Page and filmmakers Ang Lee and Ava DuVernay were spotted in the front row.

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani brought sparkle and stars to the canal city on Saturday with a "One Night Only" fashion show coinciding with the 80th Venice Film Festival.

The 89-year-old designer put on a playful, cinema-inspired show for his celebrity guests.

His Armani Prive collection was built around harlequin-patterned couture creations, often paired with ruffled collars.

trending now

Dresses, tops, trousers and headpieces shimmered with sequins. Splashes of bright blues, greens and pinks were added to the largely black ensembles, with silhouettes skin-tight or floaty.

The Venice Film Festival has lacked its usual star power this year with many Hollywood A-listers forced to shun the event because of the actors' strike.

However, Armani, one of Italy’s greatest postwar designers, had no problem filling the city's old armoury with glitz and glamour. Actors Jessica Chastain, Sophia Loren, Sydney Sweeney and Rege-Jean Page and filmmakers Ang Lee and Ava DuVernay were among the famous faces in the front row.

Armani’s "One Night Only" fashion spectacles have previously been held in cities including Tokyo, New York, London and Dubai.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Jimmy Buffett's cause of death: Singer died after a four-year-long secret battle with rare skin cancer

In pics | Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir step out for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash

Rest in Paradise, Jimmy Buffett! Tributes pour in for legendary singer

Topics