Rest in Paradise, Jimmy Buffett! Tributes pour in for legendary singer

The music industry lost another gem on September 1, 2023. Legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, the voice behind timeless hits like ''It's Five O Clock'' and ''Margaritaville'', breathed his last on Friday. The singer was 76 years old.

Jimmy's death was confirmed via a statement reading: ''Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,'' a statement reads.

''He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.''

Politicians, music stars, actors, and Buffett's beloved fans, lovingly called, Parrotheads took to social media to pay rich tributes to the legendary singer.

Mississippi-born, Buffett was known for his unique style of music called "Gulf and Western". In his career spanning over five decades, he has given hits like "Margaritaville'', ''Prince of Tides'', ''Great Heart'', ''Death of an Unpopular Poet'', among others.

Paying tribute to the late singer, President Joe Biden wrote in the official White House statement: “A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another.”

The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was.

He continued, ''His witty, wistful songs celebrate a uniquely American cast of characters and seaside folkways, weaving together an unforgettable musical mix of country, folk, rock, pop, and calypso into something uniquely his own.”

Honouring the late icon, actor Miles Teller quoted the singer: “‘I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.’ – the legend Jimmy Buffett.”

"I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination." - the legend Jimmy Buffett

Television host Andy Cohen wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “The king of cool…paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was.”

Thank you for bringing so much happiness to this world.



Rest in Paradise, Jimmy Buffett

Singer-songwriter Elton John wrote on Instagram story, “Jimmy Buffet was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me.”

We are saddened to learn of the passing of long-time Season Ticket Member and friend, Jimmy Buffett. Jimmy knew well the power that music and sports has of bringing people together. #HEATNation joins all Parrot Heads in honoring Jimmy's incredible spirit and love of life.

