Legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, best-known for Margaritaville, is dead at 76

Legendary singer Jimmy Buffett is no more. Buffett, well-known for his 1977 superhit song "Margaritaville," passed away on September 1, at the age of 76. Jimmy's death was confirmed by a statement released on the social media platform.

''Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,'' a statement reads.

''He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.''

The cause of death has not been revealed yet. However, the singer-songwriter was hospitalised for an undisclosed illness in May this year, which led to the cancellation of all of his scheduled shows.

The cancellation news was shared on Buffett's official Twitter handle, as they confirmed that they are rescheduling their gig after Buffet was hospitalised due to some issues that, ''needed immediate attention. '' However, he was discharged from the hospital a day later.

Sharing that he’s had ''a sudden change in plans,'' Buffett said in the statement, ''Two days ago I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from California’ winter tour’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.''

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he continued, and quoted Bette Davis further, “I will also promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

More about Buffett

In his decades-long career, Jimmy Buffett has recorded 29 studio albums. Buffett is known for his unique style of music called "Gulf and Western".

Apart from his music career, Buffett is also an entrepreneur, a bestselling author, and the owner of two restaurant chains, including Margaritaville Cafe. At the age of 76, Buffett is one of the world's richest musicians, with a net worth of $1 billion.

Born December 25, 1946, in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett began his music career during his college days when he started playing guitar and later started performing on the streets and in the clubs of New Orleans, according to his website.

The Mississippi-born musician got married to Margie Washichek in 1969; however, they divorced in 1971. Later, he married Jane Slagsvol, with whom he had two daughters, Savannah (44), Delaney (31) and an adopted son Cameron.

