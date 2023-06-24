Diljit Dosanjh gets a shoutout by top US leader at luncheon for PM Modi

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by US vice president Kamala Harris in Washington DC. At the luncheon, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised how India is part of their daily lives and talked about the love they share with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.



In April, Diljit made India proud by being the first Punjabi singer to perform at the US music festival Coachella.



Antony Blinken in his speech also mentioned Jhumpa Lahiri's novels, samosas (Indian snack), and Mindy Kaling's comedy.

Blinken's statement

"India is a part of our daily lives, here in the US, India is part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr. Prime Minister I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga. The United States is endlessly enriched by our thriving Indian diaspora. Doctors, teachers, engineers, business leaders, public servants almost all of them were at White House lawns yesterday to greet you."

Diljit's response

A few hours after the remark, The ''G.O.A.T'' singer shared a clip of Anthony Blinken's address on Twitter and added Indian and American Flags to honour his mention. He has also shared several news articles on his Instagram story related to the same.