Diljit Dosanjh gets a shoutout by top US leader at luncheon for PM Modi
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken gave a shoutout to Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in his address during a luncheon with Prime Minister Modi, highlighting how India is part of American daily life. Diljit shared the clip of the mention with Indian and American flags as a response
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by US vice president Kamala Harris in Washington DC. At the luncheon, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised how India is part of their daily lives and talked about the love they share with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.
In April, Diljit made India proud by being the first Punjabi singer to perform at the US music festival Coachella.
Antony Blinken in his speech also mentioned Jhumpa Lahiri's novels, samosas (Indian snack), and Mindy Kaling's comedy.
Blinken's statement
"India is a part of our daily lives, here in the US, India is part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr. Prime Minister I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga. The United States is endlessly enriched by our thriving Indian diaspora. Doctors, teachers, engineers, business leaders, public servants almost all of them were at White House lawns yesterday to greet you."
Diljit's response
A few hours after the remark, The ''G.O.A.T'' singer shared a clip of Anthony Blinken's address on Twitter and added Indian and American Flags to honour his mention. He has also shared several news articles on his Instagram story related to the same.
Diljit Dosanjh makes history at Coachella
In April 2023, the ''Black and White'' singer made every Indian proud by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. Coachella is an annual music festival in Indio, Coachella Valley, California to exhibit top-class performers from all over the globe. The actor-singer performed his hit tracks like Proper Patola, Raat Di Gedi, Born to Shine, Jatt Da Pyaar, Peaches, Laembadgini, and more.
Diljit's upcoming projects
Diljit is currently working with Imtiaz Ali for his upcoming Netflix film Chamkila. The film unfolds the true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who came from a poor household and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which led to his assassination at a young age of 27.
The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. Parineeti Chopra is also a part of the film, which will stream on Netflix in 2024.
