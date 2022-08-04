Did you know Salman Khan was the offered to buy Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the wealthiest stars in India and owns one of the most luxurious assets and properties around the world. Among many, the one and the biggest asset of Khan's life is his Mumbai residence called Mannat. The six-story sprawling property which Khan bought for Rs 13.32 crores in 2001 and now almost two decades later, the property which is located in the posh area of Mumbai, Bandra has been valued at Rs 200 crore.



Khan has himself revealed that the house is one of the most expensive things he owns. But, now new details are coming out that SRK was not the first one who was offered to buy the property, actually, it was Salman Khan who was offered to buy the extravagant property but he eventually declined it.



The revelation has been made by the 'Dabangg' actor himself. During his new interview with journalist Faridoon Shahryar, Salman was asked about the one thing Shahrukh had and he did not.



Replying to which, he said as per India Today, "That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had come me first, when I had just started off.''

Later, he revealed that his dad Salim Khan was the one who advised him not to buy the big house, ''My dad (film producer and script writer Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house). I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house).”



Salman and SRK are on great terms now and will very soon share the screen together on Salman 's 'Tiger 3' and Shahrukh's 'Pathan'



Meanwhile, Salman has recently been granted a gun licence from the Mumbai Police for his self-protection following the death threat he and his father Salim Khan recieved after the shocking death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.