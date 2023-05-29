Did you know Pedro Pascal got an eye infection because of his Game Of Thrones death scene ?

The actor recently appeared on the recent edition of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Actor Roundtable, alongside Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters, and Damson Idris. During the interaction, the actors were asked by the moderator, Lacey Rose, to share the most typical or memorable interactions with fans. Answering this, the actor addressed how badly fans wanted to recreate the horrific scene with him and wanted to click selfies by putting thumbs in his eyes. And, for the love and appreciation he was receiving for his role, the actor let many do it. But at one point, he even got an eye infection.

Pedro Pascal's character, Oberyn Martell, got one of the most brutal endings in Game of Thrones. However, years after his character got a horrific death on the show, the actor is sharing the aftereffects of it. Recently, Pedro addressed the years-old scene and revealed that he once got an eye infection after he let one fan recreate the gruesome eye-smashing scene.

Recalling the incident, he said, "I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died… people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes.''



He further added, "At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I’d let them! In New York! Of all places," Pascal continued. "And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection."

The horrific death of Oberyn Martell

In episode 8, titled ''The Mountain and the Viper," of season 4, Pedro's character Oberyn Martell was killed by knight Ser Gregor Clegane, who stuck his thumbs in his eyes and crushed his skull. In the show, the 48-year-old actor played the role of Oberyn Martell, a member of House Martell.

On the work front

Pedro Pascal is currently basking in the success of The Last of Us season 1. In the show, he played the role of Joel, a smuggler. The show is an adaptation of a legendary PlayStation video game series developed by Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us Season 2 delayed!

Fans of Padro Pascal's The Last of Us have to wait a little longer for season 2. The HBO show has joined the long list of shows that have been delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Variety has learned from the source that preparations for casting were underway until they were put on hold due to the writer's strike. However, other sources have shared more information about the casting, as they revealed that the actors were asked to read lines taken directly from "The Last of Us Part II," the video game on which the second season will be based, as there are no scripts written for Season 2.

