Devendra Fadnavis on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 'Investigation still in progress'

It's been more than three years since actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, but the talk about his unfortunate death refuses to die down. Rajput's death case is currently with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and no chargesheet has been filed yet. However, recently, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharastra, Devendra Fadnavis, shared a big update on Sushant's case.

During his recent interview with an Indian news channel, Republic, Fadnavis talked about the controversial case, revealing that the agency has found new evidence and is currently working on it.

Speaking to the new channel, Fadnavis said, ''At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police," Fadnavis told the Republic.

"Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage," he added.

Sushant's death has been one of the most controversial cases. Earlier, Mumbai police stated that the actor died by suicide, but later the case was transferred to the CBI, which is still investigating the case.

Days after the death of Sushant, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea, accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering. The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved to investigate accusations of money laundering and drug trafficking.

The NCB eventually arrested Rhea on charges of possession of drugs and providing them to the actor.

