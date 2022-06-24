Denise Richards signs up for an OnlyFans account a week after daughter Sami's debut

'Wild Things' actress Denise Richards recently joined OnlyFans and reinstated her support for her daughter Sami who made her debut on the NSFW site last week. The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shared a video on Instagram on Thursday to announce her arrival on the subscription-based platform popular for its adult content.

In the video, she is seen walking barefoot along a beach in a white dress.

"Ready…here we go #onlyfans Link in bio," wrote the actress, while directing her 1.4 million followers to OnlyFans' link.

Anyone who wishes to see Richards' posts on OnlyFans will have to subscribe to her account by paying $25 per month.

A few days ago, the actress had penned a long note on Instagram to defend her 18-year-old daughter's controversial career move. While recalling her own past, she shared that she doesn't have any problem with her daughter being on OnlyFans.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," Richards wrote in a statement. "I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

"And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you," Richards added.

While talking in favour of the OnlyFans platform, she said that pornstars have accounts on Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms too. "Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s— if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account.." she wrote.

