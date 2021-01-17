Demi Lovato spots something 'mysterious' in the sky

Demi Lovato has joined the clan of UFO sighters.



“Another day, another UFO sighting,” Demi Lovato can be heard saying in the latest post on the singer’s Instagram account.

“Wow,” she says as the camera follows unidentified lights in the sky. “What the f—. They’re coming.”



In the clip, which Lovato shared Saturday afternoon, the orbs spotted seem to be flying above, in broad daylight.

Before this weekend’s sighting, Lovato recently shared her interest in aliens in a conversation with Kesha on a recent Kesha and the Creepies podcast episode. “I’m like trying to get all my friends and family into meditating the aliens to us. It’s my new hobby because of Demi Lovato,” Kesha told ET last week.

In their conversation, Lovato had recalled spending time in Joshua Tree, California, with Dr. Steven Greer, “one of the world’s foremost authority figures regarding Extraterrestrial Intelligence,” his Instagram bio says. “What happened was we saw this really, really bright light,” Lovato said at the time while showing a picture of it on her phone screen. “First of all, this blue orb kept floating in front of us, like 20 or 30 feet away. When I would try to walk up to it, it would just hop another 20-30 feet back. So I could never chase it or get to it, but I was trying.”