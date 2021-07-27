Deja Vu! Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck recreate Yatch shot from the 'Jenny from the Block' video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship is truly coming a full circle. The new couple in town celebrated the singer's 52nd birthday on a yatch in St Tropez over the weekend.



Fans drew comparisons between their recent trip and the iconic scene from Lopez's 2002 music video 'Jenny from the Block' which also featured Affleck.



Multiple photos of the recent getaway is doing the rounds of the internet. JLo herself made her relationship with Affleck Insta official on her birthday. But one photo in particular has caught everyone's attention. It has Affleck placing his hand on Lopez's famous derrière while she suntans in a bikini.

19 years ago, the couple posed the same way on a yacht in the music video for her hit song.



The couple, according to sources, is 'having a beautiful trip" in the Mediterranean.



"They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy," a source told People.



The singer was also spotted wearing a gold chain necklace with the three letters 'BEN', a day after she celebrated her 52nd birthday in a hot bikini.

True romance? Jennifer Lopez steps out wearing necklace with Ben Affleck's name