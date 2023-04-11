Deepika Padukone spotted taking selfies with people in Bhutan; Fans ask 'What's cooking?'

Deepika Padukone's pictures with fans in Bhutan have gone viral on social media. Recently, the Bollywood actress took a break from her busy schedule in India and flew to Bhutan. However, it's not clear whether her trip's objective is work or vacation.

Deepika Padukone's fan pages on social media platforms have posted her selfie with a fan. She is dressed in black and has her hair tied in a messy bun. Another image posted across such fan pages has her in a classy brown co-ord set with a grey overcoat and black sunglasses. Deepika's pictures with a cafe's staff also surfaced on the internet. She might have visited the place in Bhutan, wearing a white turtleneck t-shirt.

However, she has only clicked solo pictures with her fans, showing that neither her husband, Ranveer Singh, nor any other family member has not accompanied her during the trip.

DP's fans are always excited about her new projects. Her pictures from Bhutan intrigued people on Instagram and Twitter. In the comment section, a fan asked, "What's cooking in Bhutan?" Her fans wonder whether she is shooting for a new movie in the Buddhist kingdom. Another fan addressed her love for turtlenecks. Ranveer's absence had fans thinking that she might not be on vacation.

Where was Deepika Padukone last spotted?

Before Deepika Padukone flew to Bhutan, she attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)'s grand opening ceremony in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh. She spoke to Anusha Dandekar and praised the musical stage show at the cultural centre. She said, "It was truly world-class. It is something we never experienced before. There were so many moments we teared up and many moments when we had goosebumps. We just had our minds blown."

Recently, a video from an old roundtable interview with Anupama Chopra is going viral. In the video, Deepika Padukone jokingly tells Kangana Ranaut, "Maybe you're not that funny."

WATCH | Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman STRONGLY CONDEMS the western perception of India

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Deepika stole the limelight as she presented at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. She stole everyone's hearts with her off-shoulder Louis Vitton black gown styled with diamond jewels. Padukone's first performance of the year, in the blockbuster movie Pathaan, was met with praise and love. The actress is also busy with her self-care brand, 82°E, which she launched in November 2022. Her upcoming projects include Siddharth Anand's Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Project K alongside Prabhas.

(With inputs from agencies)