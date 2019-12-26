Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share loved up posts on Christmas

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cosied up in front of a Christmas tree as they wished fans on Christmas.

One of Bollywood's favourite couples posted adorably loved up photos as they wished merry Christmas to fans on Instagram.

In one picture shared by Deepika, the two were seen holding each other as they looked deep into each other's eyes."Merry Christmas from us! (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)! #merrychristmas," Padukone captioned the post.

In the picture shared by Ranveer Singh, the actor was seen placing a peck on Padukone`s head while she was seen smiling for the camera.

Expressing his endless love for her `Mastaani`, Singh captioned the post, "All I want for Christmas."

The duo is known for sharing endearing posts for each other on social media and will soon be seen playing husband and wife in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83'.