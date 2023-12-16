Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: Complete winners' list

Downtown Los Angeles sparkled with the glitz and glamour of daytime television as the industry's luminaries gathered for the milestone 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday.

The evening was marked by both emotional tributes and joyous celebrations as the finest talents in daytime TV were honoured for their exceptional contributions. Susan Lucci was bestowed with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a bittersweet moment, Sonya Eddy, who passed away in December 2022, was posthumously honoured for her outstanding performance in General Hospital, winning the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below!

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

General Hospital (ABC) – WINNER

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) – WINNER

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (SYNDICATED)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Today with Hoda and Jenna (NBC)

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) – WINNER

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Tamron Hall. Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri! (SYNDICATED)

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED) – WINNER

Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)

E! News (E! Entertainment)

Extra (SYNDICATED)

Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) – WINNER

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) – WINNER

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson. General Hospital (ABC) – WINNER

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes. The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital (ABC)

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital (ABC)

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC) – WINNER

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC)

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital (ABC)

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital (ABC) – WINNER

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC) – WINNER

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Young and the Restless (CBS) – WINNER

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two (Peacock)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES