Bobby Deol reveals Shreyas Talpade's heart stopped for 10 minutes

Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday, December 14. The actor complained of uneasiness at his home after wrapping up the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle. Talpade, 47, was quickly taken to Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri area and underwent angioplasty. The actor is doing fine now. On Friday, Talpade's close friend Bobby Deol gave a health update, revealing that the Om Shanti Om actor's heart was stopped for ten minutes. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Animal actor said, "I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine."

In a statement later, Shreyas' wife, Deepti, thanked everyone for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Dear Friends & Media, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise.”



The note continued, “We kindly request for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us. Warm Regards, Deepti Shreyas Talpade.”



On Thursday, the hospital authorities confirmed that Talpade's condition is stable and he's doing fine now.



As per HT, the source has told the outlet that Talpade was doing fine throughout the day.



“He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” the source said.



Shreyas is best known for his comic roles in Hindi and Marathi films. He has been around in the industry for a very long

period of time and has been part of many critical and commercial hit films. Over the years, Talpade has been part of many films like Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Returns, Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om, Housefull 2, Simmba and others.